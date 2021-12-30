Cincinnati fans head to Cotton Bowl

The Canadian Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and linebacker Demario Davis were among 11 New Orleans players who rejoined the active roster Wednesday from the COVID-19 reserve list, while starting free safety Marcus Williams was placed on reserve because of a positive COVID-19 test. Last week, an outbreak forced the Saints to remove 16 players from their active roster and place them on reserve. They all missed Monday night's 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins — a game in which the Saints starte