Cincinnati fans head to Cotton Bowl
Bearcats fans flooded CVG airport as they head to Texas for the Cotton Bowl.
The World Juniors have officially been cancelled after COVID-19 outbreaks on several teams.
Kyrie practiced with the Nets for the first time in months.
The NHL is following other leagues and U.S. government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolation times for players and personnel to five days under certain conditions.
We've been down this road before.
Ricky Rubio was one assist shy of a triple-double on Tuesday night in New Orleans when he went down.
Kyle Seager announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 seasons in the majors, all with the Seattle Mariners.
Rain, snow, wind and heat are each factors that have complicated matters for ice maintenance crews at previous outdoor NHL events.
With Tuukka Rask's seemingly imminent return, this Boston Bruins group as we know it is gearing up for one last run.
Madden's first game for CBS isn't the Madden we came to know and love years later. But there are little hints of his future greatness sprinkled throughout.
John Madden died on Tuesday morning. He was 85.
This isn't the first time Kareem has criticized LeBron.
Beijing Olympic protocols contain a policy that could bar athletes from the 2022 Winter Games long after they’ve cleared COVID-19 infections.
The NFL's new protocol reflects a change in CDC guidance issued on Monday.
Whether you're playing for pride or a trophy, our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings.
From Brady to Biles to Ohtani to Giannis, here are the top sports stories for 2021.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah McKenzie has never lacked for confidence. He'll interrupt safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer’s post-practice news conferences by noting how they can’t defend him. And let’s not forget this past summer, when McKenzie playfully went to social media to concede his place as “the face of the franchise” to Josh Allen after the quarterback signed a six-year, $258 million contract extension. “It’s all fun and games,” said McKenzie in calling his bold claims a self-expr
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and linebacker Demario Davis were among 11 New Orleans players who rejoined the active roster Wednesday from the COVID-19 reserve list, while starting free safety Marcus Williams was placed on reserve because of a positive COVID-19 test. Last week, an outbreak forced the Saints to remove 16 players from their active roster and place them on reserve. They all missed Monday night's 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins — a game in which the Saints starte
Purdy must have been trying to bat the ball down, right?
EDMONTON — The continued forfeiture of games due to the COVID-19 virus ended the world junior men's hockey championship in Alberta after just four days. A third game forfeited in two days left the International Ice Hockey Federation, Hockey Canada and the organizing committee with few options to continue a tournament with competitive integrity, and they called off the 11-day, 10-country event in Edmonton and Red Deer on Wednesday. The IIHF's men's under-20 championship got underway Sunday, but p
The game is a no-contest, according to the NCAA. NC State finishes the season at 9-3. And Dave Doeren was set to make $50K more if NC State won 10 games.