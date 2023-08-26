Cincinnati Country Day has convincing win in Bradford

Associated Press

Morikawa followed his 61 with another clean card for a 6-under 64 on Friday in the Tour Championship, giving him the lowest 36-hole score at East Lake and a share of the lead with Viktor Hovland going into the weekend of the FedEx Cup finale. “Sometimes just being out there when you don’t realize that you’re out there for that long of a period, but you find one thing that you hope works,” said Morikawa, winless since the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai at the end of 2021. Scores can look inflated at the Tour Championship because players start at various points under par depending on the FedEx Cup position.