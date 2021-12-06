Cim Sac Marathon

The Canadian Press

SCOREBOARD Monday, Dec. 6 New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. EST. The AFC East lead is on the line when Josh Allen and the Bills host Mac Jones and the Patriots. Allen passed for four touchdowns to lead Buffalo to a 31-6 victory at New Orleans on Thanksgiving, but the Bills (7-4) have split their last six games overall. The Patriots (8-4) have won six in a row since a 35-29 overtime loss to Dallas on Oct. 17. Jones is among the front-runners for Offensive Rookie of the Year, throwing for 2,850 ya