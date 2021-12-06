Cim Sac Marathon

The 38th annual California International Marathon led to some impressive finishes, including a new record for the women's competitors. Runners covered 26.2 miles from Folsom to the state Capitol in downtown Sacramento. Sunday morning, Sarah Vaughn handily shattered the women's record first established in 2013 by Volha Mazuronak at 2:27:33. Vaughn broke the record at 2:26:53. Brendan Gregg came in first for men at 2:11:21, roughly a minute shy of the 1993 record established by United States runner Jerry Lawson at 2:10:27. More than 9,000 CIM marathoners and close to 1,000 relay runners are taking part in the endurance event, which starts at 7 a.m.

