CIA chief: Ukraine makes China pause on Taiwan

STORY: Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Burns reflected on the order by Chinese President Xi to be prepared to invade Taiwan by 2027, saying Putin's experience gives pause to China's leadership.

Burns has previously said that the United States knew "as a matter of intelligence" that Xi had ordered his military to be ready to conduct an invasion of self-governed Taiwan by 2027.

According to Burns, the Ukrainian case exemplifies how a smaller military has had "incredible success in fighting back" and also made evident some flaws in Russian weapons systems.

The Russian invasion had fueled concerns in the West of China possibly making a similar move on Taiwan, a democratic island Beijing says is its territory.