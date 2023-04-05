Church sexual abuse victims speak out amid report
Survivors of child sexual abuse met privately Wednesday with Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown before he released a report into the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The report publicly released Wednesday afternoon details repeated abuse of children while archdiocese leadership looked the other way from the 1940s through 2002. Of 156 people listed in the report, 42 are still alive. Some of the survivors spoke to the media, saying they have been waiting a long time for the investigation and accountability to become public.