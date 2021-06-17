Church helps Black community get vaccinated
Churches, faith-based groups and others are joining together to encourage vaccinations in the Black community, even holding clinics in churches. (June 17)
Carey Price made 29 saves Wednesday in a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights that gave new life to Montreal's Stanley Cup hopes.
Atlanta closed Game 5 out on a 51-23 run — including a 14-0 sprint to the finish — to secure a 109-106 win and head home with a chance to close the series out on Friday.
Playoff P stepped up in Game 5 as the Clippers took a 3-2 series lead.
Gerrit Cole pitched eight effective innings and pinch-hitter Gary Sánchez connected for a two-run homer as the Yankees held off the Blue Jays 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Canadiens blueliner Jeff Petry returned from injury for Game 2, but it appears he may have left his soul on the IR.
The shortest offseason in NBA history and condensed season is to blame for the increase in injuries throughout the league, LeBron James said.
Mario Fernandes landed directly on his back after trying to head the ball and had to be carted off the field on Wednesday.
The Cy Young frontrunner keeps running into health issues.
Veteran forward Jason Spezza is returning for another kick at the can with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Paul will be sidelined for an unknown period of time.
The strange, perhaps questionable circumstances around his re-introduction should not form a dark cloud over Nikita Kucherov.
Kevin Durant put the Brooklyn Nets on his back in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks and produced a playoff performance for the history books.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse feels the excitement amongst players and staff to get camp started and discusses the challenge ahead.
Brooks and the Wizards reportedly couldn't come to terms on a new contract.
Nelson is at least the third person to lose their NBA job today.
The New Orleans Pelicans have relieved head coach Stan Van Gundy of his duties.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Paul George scored 37 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-111 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series Wednesday night. Marcus Morris scored 25 points and Reggie Jackson added 22 for the Clippers. Los Angeles won its third straight game to push the top-seeded Jazz to the brink of elimination. The Clippers shot 51% from the field with Kawhi Leonard in the lineup. Bojan Bogandovic scored 32 points
SEATTLE (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer against his former team, rookie starter Bailey Ober struck out six and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 on Wednesday night. Cruz’s second-deck shot to left field in the fifth inning made it 6-0 and helped snap the Twins’ three-game losing streak. It was his 431st career home run, moving him into a tie with Lou Gehrig at 49th on the career list. Ryan Jeffers followed with a solo homer two batters later. Twins third baseman Josh Don
Kawhi Leonard's right knee is now a major concern for the Los Angeles Clippers. The All-NBA forward sat out Los Angeles' 119-111 Game 5 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night with what the Clippers are calling a sprain. A person with knowledge of the matter said Leonard will need more testing and evaluation, raising questions about his availability going forward. The structural integrity of Leonard's knee has yet to be fully determined, the person said, speaking to The Associated Press on
ATLANTA (AP) — Christian Arroyo slugged a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning to give Boston the lead and the surging Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8 on Wednesday night to move within one game of first place. Boston recovered after blowing a 6-3 lead. Freddie Freeman hit a go-ahead homer for Atlanta in the sixth after Dansby Swanson's three-run shot tied the game in the fifth. The Red Sox (42-27) are only one game behind AL East-leading Tampa Bay, which lost 8-7 in 10 innings to the