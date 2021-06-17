Church helps Black community get vaccinated

The Canadian Press

Kawhi Leonard's right knee is now a major concern for the Los Angeles Clippers. The All-NBA forward sat out Los Angeles' 119-111 Game 5 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night with what the Clippers are calling a sprain. A person with knowledge of the matter said Leonard will need more testing and evaluation, raising questions about his availability going forward. The structural integrity of Leonard's knee has yet to be fully determined, the person said, speaking to The Associated Press on