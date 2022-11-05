Church Flattened by Tornado in Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency in counties impacted by “destructive tornadoes” that swept through southeastern Oklahoma on Friday, November 4.

According to an official statement, the tornadoes resulted in one death, 100 damaged homes and businesses, and over 3,000 power outages.

Footage captured by Danielle Caldwell shows extensive damage in the town of Broken Bow, including the remains of Trinity Baptist Church of Idabel.

“As many of you know, our church was hit by a devastating tornado last night. At this point, only the gym/Sunday School building remains,” Trinity Baptist Church of Idabel said in a Facebook post on Saturday. Credit: Danielle Caldwell via Storyful

