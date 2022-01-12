Church Building Collapses During Service in Nigeria

A church building collapsed in Asaba, Nigeria, trapping multiple people who were attending a service on January 11, according to local reports citing police.

At least 18 people had been rescued as of January 12, reports said, while many were still trapped in the rubble.

A local government official said the secretary to the state government and the commissioner of police for Delta state were assessing the damage at the scene on Tuesday night.

Footage by local resident Eze Chibueze shows the partially collapsed building. Credit: Eze Chibueze via Storyful