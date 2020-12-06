Church asks Supreme Court to rule on Colorado COVID-19 restrictions
High Plains Harvest Church pastor Mark Hotaling joins 'America's News HQ' with insight into his church's fight for their freedom to worship.
High Plains Harvest Church pastor Mark Hotaling joins 'America's News HQ' with insight into his church's fight for their freedom to worship.
To the relief of Ravens fans everywhere, Lamar Jackson will reportedly be able to start on Tuesday after a stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Dana White says he'll be paring down a UFC roster that has grown "inflated."
A case of really bad turf toe reportedly won't stop Philip Rivers from starting for the Colts.
The Buffalo Bills are comfortably in a playoff spot, but with the Miami Dolphins hot on their tails in the AFC East they need to take care of business against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
It's the final week of the fantasy football regular season, so make sure to check out these rankings before you set your lineup.
The Sixers did trade for their coach's son-in-law, though.
Former Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly is out of work after announcing plan to attend an anti-mask rally.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri discusses the ongoing Terence Davis investigation, Pascal Siakam's play in the bubble, new players and why Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol aren't on the Raptors.
NBA players must follow strict protocols now that they are no longer in a bubble.
The Chanticleers beat the Cougars 22-17.
The Browns emptied their bag of tricks early against the Titans and took a big lead.
Jacksonville scored a ridiculous bank-shot touchdown against Minnesota, just how they drew it up.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's busy 2020 has included a Super Bowl victory, working on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic and a return to school.He can now add another accolade to his resume.The 29-year-old Canadian offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs was one of five athletes recognized as "Sportsperson of the Year: The Activist Athlete" by Sports Illustrated on Sunday.Duvernay-Tardif got the nod alongside teammate and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Breanna Stewart of the WNBA's Seattle Storm, and women's U.S. open tennis champion Naomi Osaka.A native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., Duvernay-Tardif chose to sit out the 2020 NFL season after volunteering in a long-term care facility in his home province at the height of the pandemic's first wave.The Chiefs' starting right guard earned a medical degree from McGill University and has been working to fulfil his requirements to become a doctor in the off-season. "As athletes, we have the power to make a positive impact in our society," Duvernay-Tardif tweeted Sunday. "To be recognized for my involvement off the field by one of the biggest sport awards means everything to me."Duvernay-Tardif, who was the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 campaign because of the novel coronavirus, announced in September he would spend the fall studying nutrition, biostatistics and epidemiology at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Cambridge, Mass.The lineman added at the time he also planned to return to the long-term care home where he worked earlier this year."I dedicate this award to all the healthcare workers who have been making huge sacrifices in order to protect and care for others," Duvernay-Tardif, who won the Super Bowl in February, wrote in a follow-up tweet Sunday. "Thank you. The work isn't over."Apart from their achievements on the field or court, James was honoured for helping to drive record election turnout in the United States, Stewart for her unwavering support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Mahomes for his work in the community and pushing the NFL on the issue of a player's right to protest, and Osaka for being a strong voice in the fight against social injustice.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020.The Canadian Press
After a monster week 12, will the San Francisco WR have another big game on MNF?
The Colts QB could be a great waiver wire pickup if you need a last-minute QB.
Will Washington's RB go over 69.5 yards today vs. the Steelers?
The Raiders WR hasn't found the end zone since October 11th. Could that change vs. the Jets in week 13?
FFL Flash Alert - Will Cam Akers continue his productive streak against the Cardinals?
FFL Flash Alert - Will James Robinson rush over 77.5 yards against the Vikings?
Will Derrick Henry go over/under 22.5 rushing attempts vs. the Browns in week 13? Yahoo Sports' Tank Williams explains.