Chuma Okeke with a 3-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks
World junior hockey championship organizers say teams left on charter flights Sunday after undergoing a quarantine period and multiple tests for COVID-19.
For more than a decade, Harnarayan Singh has been the voice of Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Quarterback Daniel Jones didn't have either the return he wanted from a hamstring injury nor the one New York Giants needed.Not only did Jones return, so did the old Giants, the team that started the season 0-5 under rookie coach Joe Judge.It was ugly Sunday as the Giants (5-8) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in a 26-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium.“It’s extremely disappointing for all of us,” said Jones, who was 11 of 21 for 127 yards. “I think to play like that, and not execute throughout the whole game, not move the ball well on offence, was certainly disappointing for all of us. We had a good week of practice and felt like we were prepared, but it’s about what you do on Sundays and we didn’t get it done, so I’m certainly disappointed for all of us.”Coming into the game, the big question was whether Jones would return after missing last weekend's 17-12 win over Seattle. Colt McCoy started that one and the Giants got a big effort from their defence and just enough offence.Jones practiced fully for the first time on Friday and got the start after looking good in warmups. He rarely looked good once the game kicked off.The offence did not get into Cardinals territory in the first half and Jones was sacked six times before leaving late in the fourth quarter. What was most obvious was he did not run, one of his best tools. He would not say whether he was told not to run or chose not to run.The Cardinals quickly figured that out and limited the Giants inept offence to 159 yards, 3 of 12 on third-down conversion attempts and just over 22 minutes time of possession. The Giants were sacked eight times with linebacker Haason Reddick setting a franchise record with five. New York had three turnovers.“They had a good game plan going in, a few different things, but every team does every week,” Jones said. “We got to do a better job identifying, I have to do a better job with that and getting the ball out on time.”Giants coach Joe Judge had no regrets about starting Jones.“I thought he was able to protect himself in the pocket, which was the main concern as in can he step up and can he move in it,” Judge said. “We knew there were going to be some situations today where he wasn’t going to pull it down and just run like he’s done in the past. We knew that he was going to either end up throwing the ball away or take sacks at certain point. We knew that going into the game and we saw that early on.”Judge said he checked with Jones throughout the course of the game to make sure he was able to play. He also spoke with the coaches about inserting McCoy earlier in a bid to spark the offence.Jones did not say much about his hamstring, which was hurt against Cincinnati on Nov. 29. He felt he would be able to play Sunday night at home against Cleveland.The Giants were limited to 78 yards rushing, snapping a run of seven straight games in which they have gained at least 100 yards. They had a season-high 192 in the win over Seattle.“We’re never overconfident,” said running back Wayne Gallman, who led the team with 57 yards on 12 carries. “We come in confident as a team and what we do in practice of course throughout the week. They just had some things we hadn’t seen. We just have to play better, that’s it.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Canavan, The Associated Press
DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 31-24 Sunday and clinched the NFC North title.The Packers (10-3) knocked Matthew Stafford out of the game with a rib injury in the fourth quarter and went on to win their third straight game and second straight division championship. The Packers clinched the division with the win and Minnesota's loss to Tampa Bay earlier in the day.The Packers' win combined with the Saints' loss in Philadelphia gives Green Bay the top seed in the NFC. The teams are both 10-3, but the Packers beat the Saints earlier this season.The Lions (5-8) scored first and pulled into a tie late in the second quarter, but they simply couldn't stop Rodgers.The two-time MVP completed his first eight passes for 119 yards and two scores. Rodgers finished 26 of 33 for 290 yards, three TDs and did not throw an interception for a third straight game. He ran 6 yards, untouched, to put the Packers ahead 21-14 for his 30th career rushing TD to break Tobin Rote's team record for a quarterback.Green Bay receiver Davante Adams also broke a franchise record.He extended his touchdown reception streak to eight games, turning a short pass from Rodgers into a 56-yard touchdown to pull into a 7-all tie in the first quarter. Adams broke the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Don Hutson, who had a pair of seven-game streaks in the 1940s. He finished with seven catches for 115 yards and Green Bay tight end Robert Tonyan had his ninth TD reception of the season.Stafford went toward the team's locker room in the fourth, returned to the field to throw some passes, then retreated out of view again.Chase Daniel replaced Stafford and led a drive that ended with Matt Prater's 32-yard field goal with 1:49 left to pull the Lions within seven points. The Lions' comeback hopes were dashed when the ensuing onside kick didn't go 10 yards and Rodgers completed a pass to convert a third down on his final possession.Detroit opened the game with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Stafford's 1-yard shovel pass to T.J. Hockenson.Rodgers responded with the TD pass to Adams. He also threw a 14-yard TD pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling's back shoulder to put the Packers ahead 14-7 in the opening minute of the second quarter.Detroit rookie D'Andre Swift scored on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 14 late in the first half.Rodgers directed a 14-play possession and took advantage of penalties to open the second half and his 6-yard run gave Green Bay a 21-14 lead. The Packers ran 21 plays in the third for 143 yards while the Lions had just three snaps on offence and gained just 4 yards.Kerryon Johnson scored on a 2-yard run with 6:30 left in the game to end a 13-play drive and cut Detroit's deficit to 28-21.Green Bay made it a two-score game with 3:30 remaining on Mason Crosby's 57-yard field goal.INJURIESPackers: CB Chandon Sullivan (hip) was hurt during the game.Lions: Stafford hurt his ribs and CB Darryl Roberts left the game with a hip injury in the third quarter.UP NEXTPackers: Host the Carolina Panthers (4-9) on Saturday night.Lions: Play at the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (9-4).___Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLLarry Lage, The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rookies Chase Young and Kamren Curl scored defensive touchdowns and Washington grabbed sole possession of first place in the NFC East after a gritty 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.Washington (6-7) has won four straight games and is one game ahead of the New York Giants, who lost to the Arizona Cardinals 26-7 earlier Sunday. It is Washington's first four-game winning streak since 2016.Washington can thank its young, impressive defence for this win. The team took a 13-7 lead at halftime after Young scooped up a fumble, shook off a tackle and ran 47 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown with 1:11 left in the second quarter. It was Young’s first professional touchdown.Even at 264 pounds, the No. 2 overall pick easily outran the San Francisco offence into the end zone, palming the football in his left hand as he cruised past the pylon.Curl delivered Washington's next huge moment on the final play of the third quarter. He snagged a pass from Nick Mullens and ran 76 yards the other way for a 23-7 advantage. Curl was the team's seventh-round pick this year.Washington is the first team to get defensive touchdowns from two rookies in the same game since the Rams against the Texans in 2013.The game was in Arizona because of coronavirus restrictions in the 49ers' home county of Santa Clara. The 49ers (5-8) have lost five of their past six games.The 49ers pulled within 23-15 on a 6-yard pass from Mullens to Kyle Juszczyk and a 2-point conversion with 10:18 left. San Francisco had four more offensive possessions but never seriously threatened.Washington won without scoring a touchdown in a road game for the first time since 1992. The team's offence was limited after Alex Smith's right leg injury caused him to miss the second half.Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, replaced Smith. The 23-year-old Haskins was the team's starter at the beginning of the season but benched after four games.Haskins wasn't particularly good, but didn't have to be, completing 7 of 12 passes for 51 yards. He kept Washington out of trouble. The defence did the rest.San Francisco couldn't get much going after taking a 7-0 lead. Mullens completed 25 of 45 passes for 260 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Brandon Aiyuk caught 10 passes for 119 yards.SMITH'S INJURYWashington won despite losing Smith because of problems with his surgically repaired right leg, which he broke in two places in November 2018. The injury sidelined him for nearly two calendar years.The 36-year-old Smith was 8 for 19 for 57 yards and an interception in the first half. He walked to the locker room in the final minute of the second quarter.Haskins started the second half. Smith was wearing a mask and holding his helmet while pacing along the sideline.49ERS ASSISTANT COACH OUTSan Francisco offensive line coach John Benton tested positive for COVID-19 and didn't coach against Washington. Benton’s duties were absorbed by the offensive coaching staff. Benton immediately went into self-quarantine and the team says it conducted the appropriate contact tracing as part of the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol.INJURIESWashington: Safety Deshazor Everett (chest) and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) both left in the second half. ... DT Jonathan Allen (groin) left in the fourth quarter.49ers: WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) left on the team's first offensive drive and didn't return ... RB Raheem Mostert was evaluated for a head injury in the second quarter but cleared to return. ... LB Fred Warner was evaluated for a head injury and cleared in the third quarter. Warner later was evaluated for a neck and shoulder injury and didn't return.UP NEXTWashington: hosts the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.San Francisco: travels to the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDavid Brandt, The Associated Press
