Chula Vista man tackles homelessness and drug abuse

Joseph Rubio says his life experience allows him to relate to and help people on the streets who are addicted to drugs. Rubio was homeless after he got out of prison years ago. For the past six years, he's been working at the McAlister Institute to get people out of the situation he was stuck in. "I always say real recognizes real," he said. "I come from the same environment, from the same cloth, and I have your best interests in mind. I'm gonna give you all the resources you need, and we're gonna do this together."