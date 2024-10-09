Can Chuba Hubbard keep his hot streak alive in Week 6?

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Tera Roberts explain why fantasy managers should start the Carolina RB vs. the Falcons.

Video Transcript

As of the filming of this video, the Panthers have not opened, Jonathan Brooks practice window and Tuba Hubbard is likely the lead back for the Panthers again.

In week six, Hubbard had a rough start to the season with Bryce Young.

But ever since Andy Dalton stepped in.

Hubbard has been a top 10 back in half P pr for the past three weeks finishing his RB five RB seven and RB nine while a couple of those were against easy matchups last week against Chicago was no lay up despite the decreased volume due to the Panthers being blown out.

Hubbard was still excellent on the ground rushing for 97 yards on just 13 carries averaging 7.5 yards per carry plus a touchdown this week.

He faces Atlanta who has been vulnerable against the run while the upside may not be extremely high because the Falcons could jump out early.

Expect another very efficient day from Hubbard.

I'm predicting 80 yards on the ground, a rushing touchdown and four receptions for another RB one finish