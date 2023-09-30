Christopher Morel's solo HR (26)
Christopher Morel immediately gets the Cubs on the board by clobbering a 430ft leadoff home run in the top of the 1st inning
Rodón let his emotions get the best of him during a miserable start.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays moved closer to securing a playoff berth Friday night with an 11-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Alejandro Kirk, Brandon Belt and Matt Chapman homered for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Rays 16-7. Bo Bichette had four hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. chipped in with three as Toronto (89-71) won for the ninth time in 13 games. Yandy Diaz was a bright spot for the Rays (97-63), who have already secured the first wild-card berth and No. 4 seed in the
The "Watch What Happens Live" host really put the CNN star on the spot in an awkward moment.
Pictures emerged of McIlroy shouting and angrily pointing his finger at someone outside the clubhouse before being pulled away by Lowry.
Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry said Taylor Swift's fans have been sending her death threats and called the fanbase "aggressive" and "very hypocritical."
McIlroy was annoyed that Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava initially refused to move from his eyeline on the 18th green.
Koepka accused the Spaniard of displaying immature behaviour and pouting at the Ryder Cup.
Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown celebration at Lambeau Field got a frothy response from a spectator that was out of bounds.
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays remained on the brink of a playoff spot after they lost 7-5 to Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings. Toronto (89-72) still had a couple more ways to get into the playoffs on Saturday. A loss for Seattle against Texas would secure a wild card for the Blue Jays. Losses for the Mariners and Astros, who were set to play at Arizona, would guarantee Toronto the second of three AL wild cards and set up a best-of-three postseason series at Tampa Bay. Wal
Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt scratched off one of the items on his bucket list on Thursday.
Zach Johnson says a bug which has spread through the US team room was a factor behind their sluggish start to the 44th Ryder Cup on Friday, with his players “low on energy”.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson said he, not Golden State's Stephen Curry, is the greatest point guard of all time, with a bunch of hand-picked numbers as proof.
Shaquille O'Neal is approximately 350 pounds. Zhang Weili, who fights in the UFC at 115 pounds, picked him right up off the ground.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler on Friday, the first managerial change of 2023 with three days left in the season and the club eliminated from the playoffs. San Francisco is 78-81 going into a season-ending series against the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The 48-year-old Kapler had a 295-248 record over four seasons guiding the Giants, but his only year with a winning record was 2021, when San Francisco won a franchise-record 107 games and the NL W
Lions quarterback Jared Goff playfully confronted Amazon Prime analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick over calling him a "Poor Man's Matt Ryan."
Video shows the classy move by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Francis Ngannou intends on being the proverbial fly in the ointment of Tyson Fury's grand plan.
Here are some of the most notable preseason stories to monitor before the 2023-24 NHL campaign gets going.
These players can be fantasy difference-makers this season and are steals at their current ADPs.
Logan Paul is preparing for Mike Perry incase Dillon Danis doesn't show up on fight night.