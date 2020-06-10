Christopher Columbus Statue Toppled and Thrown into Virginia Lake

Protesters in Richmond, Virginia, threw a Christopher Columbus statue into a lake in Byrd Park on June 9.

Local media reported that protesters used ropes to fell the statue, the same technique deployed on Saturday to remove a statue of Confederate general William Carter Wickham from elsewhere in the city.

This video shows the statue lying face-down in the water. “What a time to be alive baby,” a voice can be heard saying in the background.

The dumping followed the toppling of several other statues worldwide, including one of slave trader Edward Colston, which was thrown into a river in Bristol, England, and the removal of a memorial to fallen Confederate soldiers in Jacksonville, Florida. Credit: lai_girl1237 via Storyful