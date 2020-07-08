Christopher Columbus Statue Removed From Trenton Park

A statue of Christopher Columbus was removed from a park bearing his name in Trenton, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning, July 8, local media reported.

An announcement on July 7 declared that the monument to Columbus would be taken down and Columbus Park would be renamed.

“Our communities rightfully expect that the individuals we celebrate actually represent the principles of freedom and equality that we all hold dear,” Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the community input we’ve received on both sides of the issue, but what we know about Columbus simply makes his image a poor fit for a city that is as diverse as Trenton.”

The monument has stood at its location in the Chambersburg neighborhood of the city for more than 60 years, according to local media. It had become the target of vandalism during protests.

Statues of Columbus have similarly been taken down in Camden, Newark, and other cities across the country after anti-racism demonstrations. Credit: Krysta Shaye Ortiz via Storyful