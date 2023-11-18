Christmas Village opens for preview this weekend

This year's Christmas Village in Baltimore will be bigger than ever before with more than 60 vendors and a carousel with reindeer. The village -- replete with its signature 30-foot Christmas pyramid -- is a representation of an authentic indoor and outdoor German market. "There will be a carousel, there will be a Ferris wheel," said Miriam Hintersdor, with the Christmas Village in Baltimore. "We have a lot of returning favorites, such as the raclette cheese, the schnitzel, the potato latke, and, of course, the mulled wine. But we will also have a lot of new stuff, such as our vegan sausage on Wurst Wednesdays, a new Winter Wonder Bar, where you can enjoy cocktails and slushies."