'A Christmas Miracle': Lost Dog Located Using Drone

In what he called “a Christmas miracle,” a firefighter in Devens, Massachusetts, used a drone to locate a lost dog on Sunday, December 18.

Firefighter Robert Curran, who is also a member of the Harvard Police Department drone team, saw a post for the missing dog, Toro, on Sunday morning, and decided to take action.

Curran told Storyful that after about an hour of searching with the drone, he saw a small heat signature in an otherwise empty field, and realized it was Toro.

“I first saw the orange fur, and then a red collar, and I knew it was the missing dog,” Curran said.

A friend of Toro’s owner arrived to collect the dog, and saw that Toro was stuck with his leash wrapped around a bush. He was quickly freed and returned to safety.

Curran said that due to Toro’s position amongst the bushes, “the only way to see him was from above.”

“Since he couldn’t really move, he would’ve been in rough shape if he spent another day stuck to the bush. The temperatures have been well below freezing overnight, and only getting colder. Another couple of days, and he might’ve been in grave danger.”

Curran told Storyful that he met Toro’s owner, Vicky Hsu, and her mother, who were very grateful for his help.

“There were lots of hugs and they were both in tears. It was a really nice moment — like a Christmas miracle!” Credit: Robert Curran via Storyful

