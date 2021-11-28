Christmas Lights Switched on in Nebraskan City to Mark Beginning of Holiday Season

Drone footage captured the moment a city in Nebraska switched on its Christmas lights on November 27, to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

The city of Papillion held a Winter Wonderland event on Saturday for locals to “experience all the holiday cheer you can handle,” a website by the organizers said.

This video posted to Facebook by the City of Papillion municipal government shows the moment the Christmas lights are switched on. Credit: City of Papillion via Storyful