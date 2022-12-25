Christmas will feel different without Queen Elizabeth: Kate

STORY: The carol service took place last week and was broadcast on Saturday (December 24).

King Charles, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla, joined his son Prince William, Kate and other members of the family at the service in the abbey, where late Queen Elizabeth's funeral was held in September.

Kate, who is William's wife and became Princess of Wales after Charles ascended to the throne, hosted the event and dedicated it to Queen Elizabeth and "all those who are sadly no longer with us."

"So, whilst Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared," Kate said in an introduction to the service. Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

"Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion," she said.

The family presented a united front at the service on Dec. 15 – the same day that the final episodes of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's Netflix documentary series were released.

Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020, piled fresh criticism on his family in the series, including accusing his older brother William of screaming at him during a summit to discuss his future.

