Christian Yelich two-run homer (11)
Christian Yelich belts a two-run home run to center field, giving the Brewers a 2-0 lead in the top of the 4th inning
Christian Yelich belts a two-run home run to center field, giving the Brewers a 2-0 lead in the top of the 4th inning
Chicago Cubs pitcher Colten Brewer fractured his left (non-pitching) hand after punching a dugout wall. That put him on the 60-day injured list.
Madison Keys was up 5-2 in the third set on Sunday afternoon, so close to a quarterfinals berth, when her leg injury hit.
Uruguay finished with 26 fouls and only one shot on goal. But it bruised and eventually beat mighty Brazil in a penalty shootout.
The battle between the NWSL's top two teams didn't disappoint.
The Kings are making a big move.
New York Yankees' Ben Rice became the first rookie in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game during a 14-4 win over the Red Sox.
"The girls just don’t have the work ethic."
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
Merih Demiral threw up a "wolf" salute that is commonly associated with a far-right Turkish nationalist group after scoring a goal on Tuesday in Germany.
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.