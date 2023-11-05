Christian Wood rises to block the shot

A professional photographer from Charlottetown, P.E.I., has been fined $230 for "loitering" while he was taking pictures of Quebec City's iconic Château Frontenac hotel.John Morris says he was standing on a sidewalk opposite the U.S. consulate near the famed hotel around noon on Tuesday, Oct. 31, waiting for some clouds to arrive to get the perfect shot, when police officers approached him and told him to leave."[They] said, 'you can't be standing outside for 30 minutes,'" he said.Morris said he
New Jersey State PoliceSome parents in New Jersey have been urged to monitor their children closely and possibly test them for diseases after a school janitor allegedly recorded himself doing a series of vile acts that included spreading his urine and feces on cafeteria food. The disturbing details emerged this week after cops say 25-year-old Giovanni Impellizzeri posted self-recorded videos to Telegram. Among other things, Impellizzeri is accused of masturbating on pillows and kitchen bowls, as
Christopher Behn will serve up to 17 years in prison after documents detailing his abuse were found.
Isabella Scavelli, a Florida high school student, had reported to local authorities that she was sexually assaulted a day before she was fatally shot.
The dogs bit another man over 100 times the day after the first man was killed, officials say
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The watchdog office overseeing the National Science Foundation is sending investigators to Antarctica's McMurdo Station after hearing concerns about the prevalence of sexual violence at the U.S. research base. Meanwhile the NSF, a federal agency, said it's furthering its own efforts to address the “pervasive problem." It announced Friday it is appointing Renée Ferranti as a special assistant to the NSF director to focus on sexual assault and harassment prevention a
Nityadevi Ramroop, mother of three, was allegedly stalked, threatened and assaulted by her estranged husband Beesham Ramroop
A B.C. nurse accused of making numerous "derogatory and discriminatory" public statements about transgender people took the stand in her discipline hearing on Friday, telling the panel considering her case that she is not transphobic.During a hearing at the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, Amy Hamm of New Westminster testified that her advocacy on social and other platforms is meant to protect women and children from what she described as dangerous infringements into sex-segregated spaces."I
Former nurse Heather Pressdee was arrested in May on homicide and other charges for allegedly prescribing excessive insulin to patients
The judge overseeing the criminal trial of two people charged with organizing the Freedom Convoy is unredacting internal police documents to be used in court.On Friday, Justice Heather Perkins-McVey ordered information — contained in an email police had redacted entirely for solicitor-client privilege — to be partially disclosed to the defence.She's allowing some of the statements and opinions made by officers in those emails to be shared with Tamara Lich and Chris Barber's lawyers. Barber and L
The Transportation secretary perfectly flipped the new House speaker's claim about same-sex relations being "the dark harbinger of chaos" back on him.
Hampshire Police cordoned off part of the seafront at Eastern Parade in Southsea, Portsmouth, after the discovery on Tuesday morning.
OTTAWA — Canada's top court has ruled that applying mandatory minimum sentences to the offence of child luring is unconstitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada found in a six-to-one decision released Friday that such sentences violate the Charter-protected right that guards against "cruel and unusual treatment or punishment." "The mandatory periods of incarceration apply to such an exceptionally wide scope of conduct that the result is grossly disproportionate punishments in reasonably foreseeab
The sheep was stranded beneath cliffs on a remote Scottish shoreline for at least two years.
The man and woman have been sentenced to prison in the Arkansas kidnapping case, authorities said.
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIt’s long been a mystery why no New York prosecutor has dared to go after Donald Trump with racketeering charges—the strongest and most obvious type of criminal case for his storied history of deceit in the corporate world.The New York attorney general’s office has, of course, accused Trump of inflating property values in a civil case. And the Manhattan district attorney charged Trump with 34 felonies related to falsifying business records in ser
Police believe a woman fell from the window of a flat where the attack began.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man was shot to death and a 1-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries after gunfire was sprayed into a residence in Montana's largest city. Several suspects have been identified as the investigation is ongoing, Billings Police said Thursday. Wednesday's shooting, coming just four days after a Rocky Mountain College football player was shot and killed near campus, led police Chief Rich St. John and other officials to hold a news conference to talk about the city's increasing
GAZA (Reuters) -Israel sent thousands of Palestinians back to besieged Gaza on Friday, pursuing a crackdown on workers and labourers from the territory who had previously been given permits to take jobs in Israel and the occupied West Bank. Large numbers of workers returned through the Kerem Shalom crossing east of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, which has been pounded by Israeli jets and tanks for weeks since the Oct. 7 attack on southwestern Israel by gunmen of the territory's ruling Hamas group. "We used to serve them, work for them, in houses, in restaurants, and in markets in return for the lowest wages, and despite that we have now been humiliated," said Jamal Ismail, a worker from the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.
A forensic psychiatrist is testifying that a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., was suffering from mental health issues at the time of the attack that might have impacted his ability to plan his actions. Defence witness Dr. Julian Gojer says his report has concluded that Nathaniel Veltman doesn't qualify to be considered not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder, despite having mental health issues. Gojer says he diagnosed Veltman with severe d