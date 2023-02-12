Christian Wood with an and one vs the Sacramento Kings

A 12-year-old girl's reaction went viral when LeBron James sat next to her during a Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors game.
Here are some of the options the Raptors reportedly had available ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis told reporters that his reaction to LeBron James historic accomplishment had nothing to do with any personal animosity.
Oilers forward Zach Hyman landed on Senators goalie Anton Forsberg after being checked by Travis Hamonic. Forsberg left the ice on a stretcher.
One of the feel-good moves of the NBA trade deadline might not be happening.
D’Angelo Russell and the new-look Lakers figured things out on the fly to take down the defending champs on their home floor. Working to get in sync with his new teammates and eager to complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Russell communicated on the court all game long after rejoining his first team where he played from 2015-17. The Lakers picked Russell second overall in 2015 out of Ohio State.
The names on the NBA's buyout market are always bigger than their impact, and we tell ourselves every year this time will be different. Yet, this year's crop does feel different.
CBS said at the time that the alleged intervention was a "complete mischaracterization."
The "Rich Flex" rapper also bet on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to score a touchdown and tight end Travis Kelce to be named MVP.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Paul George has his way, Russell Westbrook would end up as the point guard the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t get at the trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal earlier this week. There’s been talk the Jazz would buy out his contract, but it’s also possible he could stay with them for the rest of the season. George wouldn't mind seeing him in a Clippers jersey. “I’ve talked to him just to kind of see where his head is and to se
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until the exact details became public.
The Arizona Coyotes scratched star defenseman Jakob Chychrun for Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues with an imminent trade looming.
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson thinks fellow ex-champ and upcoming heavyweight Jon Jones fights dirty.
The Oilers should be looking to upgrade their blue line at the NHL trade deadline. Here's how they could do it.
Kelly Clarkson celebrated her love of the Dallas Cowboys as she became the first woman to ever host the NFL Honors show
RABAT, Morocco — Calgary's Stephen Ames fired a final round 73 on Saturday to finish off a wire-to-wire victory at the Trophy Hassan II tournament in Morocco. Ames finished the three-round PGA Tour Champions event with a 9-under total of 210, five shots better than runner-up Mark Hensby of Australia. Ames, who burst from the gate with what would tie for the low round of the tournament in the first round — a 6-under 67 that included eight birdies — needed only 18 pars in the final round on the re
Justin Tafa has heavy hands and only needed 66 seconds to knock out his opponent on the main card of UFC 284.
Vanderpump admits she "shouldn't have tweeted 'Ding dong'" after Rinna announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but said, "there's a lot of things I shouldn't do"
Canadian national champions Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen's altered approach has seemed to pay dividends. The ice dance pairing (86.28 points) is second after Friday's rhythm dance at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen finished behind Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates (87.67), and ahead of fellow Canadians Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (79.04). “We’ve really been focusing on changing our approach by having a little bit more
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler held onto the lead Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open in a bid to successfully defend his title and regain the No. 1 spot in the world. The second-ranked Scheffler shot a 3-under 68 in front of some 200,000 fans at TPC Scottsdale to get to 13-under, two strokes ahead of third-ranked Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C. Rahm also had a 68, holing a curling 40-footer for birdie on the stadium 16th for his third birdie in four holes. Taylor shot 67. A