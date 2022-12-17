Christian Wood with an alley oop vs the Portland Trail Blazers

CBC

Two former members of a junior hockey team in Quebec, the Drummondville Voltigeurs, have been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2016. One of the players was a minor at the time and has pleaded guilty. He cannot be named. The other player, Noah Corson, was 18, and is challenging the allegations. Corson is the son of former Montreal Canadiens centre Shayne Corson. A third man was also charged. He too was a minor at the time and has pleaded guilty. He was not involved with the