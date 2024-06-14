Christian Walker's three-run homer (14)
Christian Walker belts a three-run home run to left field, giving the D-backs a 3-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning
McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay share a one-stroke lead going into Round 2 of the U.S. Open.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about their experiences at game 3 of the NBA Finals and wonder if the series could be a wake-up call for Luka Doncic.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
Redick hosts a podcast with Lakers star LeBron James.
In today's edition: Scheffler's fame catches up to his game, the Mavs are in trouble, tasers in the outfield, ranking MLB's City Connect jerseys, and more.
If the Celtics want to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, they'll have to do it without Kristaps Porzingis.
Tom Brady received his red jacket in front of former teammates, coaches and a sold-out crowd in Foxborough on Wednesday night.
“There's a bit of fear that it's all ending. It's always there.”
Skenes and Miles Mikolas were locked in a pitchers duel at Busch Stadium. The Pirates prevailed, 2-1.
Sam Darnold signed a one-year deal with the Vikings earlier this offseason.
Team USA is down, but not out.
The Niners running back doesn't worry about tempting fate.
"Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" streams on Sept. 2.
In today's edition: Meet America's cricket team, Christian Pulisic interview, Pinehurst in photos, Hot Dog King gets banned, and more.
Holliday's card was a previously unannounced addition to the latest Topps set.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the cover athlete for EA Sports' "Madden NFL 25" video game.
Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.
USA Basketball selection committee chair Jen Rizzotti said they didn't consider anything but basketball when making their roster decisions.
The United States Golf Association paid tribute to the late golfer, who had earned his way into the U.S. Open