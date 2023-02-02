Christian Koloko with an alley oop vs the Utah Jazz

Reuters

A Federal Aviation Administration safety official, National Transportation Safety Board chair and head of the largest pilots union are among those who will testify on Feb. 7 before Congress. The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing "Enhancing America’s Gold Standard in Aviation Safety" comes amid growing scrutiny of the FAA after a computer outage last month led to the first nationwide groundstop since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and disrupted more than 11,000 flights. Associate FAA Administrator for Aviation Safety David Boulter, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy, Air Line Pilots Association President Jason Ambrosi, National Business Aviation Association CEO Ed Bolen and General Aviation Manufacturers Association CEO Pete Bunce are among the witnesses, the committee said Wednesday.