Christian Braun slams it home

Both players ended up getting technicals in Nuggets-Timberwolves.
Arizona State is now in prime position to make the Big 12 title game.
Andy Murray will be on the same side of the net as his former rival Novak Djokovic.
The Hoosiers' blowout loss to the Buckeyes hurts, for sure. But how damaging was it to their College Football Playoff hopes?
The Rays have already announced they will play their 2025 home games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
Christian and Alexis discuss the USMNT’s impressive 4-2 win over Jamaica. Then, Mitja Ilenic joins to preview NYCFC’s Hudson River Derby playoff match against Red Bulls. Later, Christian and Alexis break down bring back another edition of Rápido Reactions.
Underwood is a Michigan native and the No. 2 player in the high school class of 2025.
The Heisman Trophy favorite could be a top-five pick in April.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 12!
Sal Vetri offers some of his favorite Week 12 fantasy football starts to survive the bye-pocalypse!
This is Chris Sale's first Cy Young award.
CMU is 4-7 ahead of its season finale and is 33-35 during McElwain's tenure.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri examines the biggest risers and fallers ahead of the playoffs.
McLaren leads Ferrari by 36 points with three races to go. Red Bull is third and 49 points back of McLaren.
McLaughlin has been Ohio State's starter all season since transferring from Alabama.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, are joined by Penn State head coach James Franklin and preview the biggest matchups of Week 13.
Christian and Alexis discuss the USMNT’s gutsy 1-0 win over Jamaica. Then, Stefan Frei joins the show to chat MLS playoffs. Later, Christian and Alexis break down Marta’s wonder goal to sent the Orlando Pride to the NWSL Cup final.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 12 defense rankings.
The Broncos are two spots ahead of the Cougars.
If the Cowboys aren't yet ready to give Trey Lance a look, will they ever be?