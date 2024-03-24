Christian Braun rocks the rim

ABC News

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed Saturday that four suspected gunmen responsible for the terror attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall were arrested near Russia's western border with Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported. ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly attack Friday night, in which gunmen opened fire on concertgoers at one Moscow's largest entertainment complexes. Earlier, Russian media posted unverified photos of a car they said belonged to some of the attackers near Russia's western border and a Russian MP said at least two suspects were detained after a car chase and a shootout, though neither of these have been verified or confirmed by Russian authorities.