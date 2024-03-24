Christian Braun rocks the rim
Christian Braun rocks the rim, 03/23/2024
Sorry, evangelicals, but your Christian Nationalism is showing again with your backing for Donald Trump. | Opinion
The famous biblical book alludes to God only once. Historically, though, most interpreters have argued the poem’s about love between the divine and his people.
At Mt. Hope Community Church Pastor Charles Walker continues to keep the faith despite the setbacks he has faced in the past 15 months.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - "This is really a battle between good and evil," evangelical TV preacher Hank Kunneman says of the slew of criminal charges facing Donald Trump. "There's something on President Trump that the enemy fears: It's called the anointing." The Nebraska pastor, who was speaking on cable news show "FlashPoint" last summer, is among several voices in Christian media pressing a message of Biblical proportions: The 2024 presidential race is a fight for America's soul, and a persecuted Trump has God's protection.
The holiday of Purim, celebrated by Jews around the world this weekend, tells a story of ancient antisemitism that has remained sadly relevant, writes Rabbi Avi Weiss.
A Pakistani court sentenced a Muslim woman to life in prison after finding her guilty of burning pages of Islam's holy book, a prosecutor said Friday. Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting the religion or religious figures can be sentenced up to death. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, just the accusation can provoke riots.
A new report has revealed details about what led to the crash of a plane flying from Canada to Nashville earlier this month, claiming the lives of everyone onboard — five members of an Ontario family.Nashville police said after the crash that the pilot was 43-year-old Victor Dotsenko from King Township, roughly 50 kilometres north of Toronto. Dotsenko's wife, 39-year-old Rimma, and their three children, David, 12, Adam, 10, and Emma, 7, were also killed in the crash.According to the preliminary
The Princess of Wales announced her diagnosis after months of speculation.
Snopes looked for the facts about a young girl who had purportedly once been abandoned in a vacant house in the Russian city of Yaroslavl.
The former runway model divorced Brady in 2022, spurring speculation.
Katie*, 41, had been with her husband for 12 years when she had an affair. Here she explains how it changed the course of her life...
The Australian actor's memoir is set to be released in April. She has claimed it will feature a chapter on the behavior of a fellow star.
The Princess of Wales intimate health news has social media readers pointing the finger at Kensington Palace -- and themselves.
Dark Brandon strikes again.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed Saturday that four suspected gunmen responsible for the terror attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall were arrested near Russia's western border with Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported. ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly attack Friday night, in which gunmen opened fire on concertgoers at one Moscow's largest entertainment complexes. Earlier, Russian media posted unverified photos of a car they said belonged to some of the attackers near Russia's western border and a Russian MP said at least two suspects were detained after a car chase and a shootout, though neither of these have been verified or confirmed by Russian authorities.
The estate refuses to pay Katherine Jackson's legal bills, as they say she's already been paid millions, and Bigi objects to covering her expenses
Despite the Dodgers’ 14-3 victory, it was Jeon's ceremonial first pitch that garnered attention, particularly from the Dodgers dugout. To kickstart the game, Jeon, who was donning a Dodgers shirt, leggings and knee-high baseball socks, threw the first pitch at the Gocheok Sky Dome on March 17.
The 'Masked Singer' host says her husband has done this one thing every week, without fail, for 10 years
Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing over 60 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on power in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated channels on social media. A U.S. intelligence official told The Associated Press that U.S. intelligence agencies had learned the group's branch in Afghanistan was planning an attack in Moscow and shared the information with Russian officials.
The contempt with which former Trump officials hold the former president is laid bare in the lengthy thread.