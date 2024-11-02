Christian Braun rises up and throws it down
Christian Braun rises up and throws it down, 11/01/2024
Christian Braun rises up and throws it down, 11/01/2024
Both players ended up getting technicals in Nuggets-Timberwolves.
Blake Snell signed a two-year deal with the Giants after he and agent Scott Boras found no free agent takers until March.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
The Dodgers slugger was also still nursing a fractured finger from August.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 9!
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
Larson has six wins this season but is fifth in the standings ahead of Sunday's race at Martinsville.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
The Dodgers showed their grit and resilience once again in rallying from down 5-0 to stun the Yankees in Game 5.
In today's edition: Dodgers win it all, NFL power rankings, the NBA's 3-point evolution (has it gone too far?), a league of their own, and more.
This offseason's free agent class is headlined by a generational hitter and full of fascinating players at a variety of positions.
Juan Soto's free agency looms as the top item on the offseason agenda for GM Brian Cashman.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don investigates the latest string of disappointments ahead of Week 9 and whether or not to expect improvements moving forward.
Meet the most intriguing players and coaches in college basketball this season.
The deal provides protection for Sam Darnold's blind slide after the season-ending injury to Christian Darrisaw. The Jaguars are parting with a left tackle who's started seven games this season protecting Trevor Lawrence.
With key contributions from the bottom of the lineup and another shutdown outing by the bullpen, the Yankees rediscovered their swagger and stole some momentum