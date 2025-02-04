Christian Braun with the nice feed

The Chiefs are chasing a third straight Super Bowl championship.
The Eagles face a familiar foe in this year's Super Bowl.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down Arsenal’s convincing win and the impact their teenage duo had on the game. They also react to Marcus Rashford’s loan to Aston Villa and how this can revitalize his career. Christian and Alexis then chat with Emil Forsberg about his first season in MLS and the experience of being in “onside”, Apple TV’s newest documentary on the 2024 MLS season. Later, Christian and Alexis chat some big MLS news including Cucho Hernandez’s shock transfer to Real Betis.
The NFL had a heated head-on collision with Trump’s previous administration, leading to some speculation that the NFL would acquiesce to Trump’s DEI stance. For now, Roger Goodell makes it sound like that won’t happen.
Hosts Nate Tice, Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon are live and in person at Radio Row in New Orleans as they react to some breaking news, give their favorite moments from the 2024 season and some spicy bold predictions to watch for in 2025.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie kicks off our positional preview series with the catchers.
A shooting during last year's Super Bowl parade left one woman dead and 22 people injured.
The Superdome might not be as revered as other iconic American stadiums, but it has hosted more legendary sports moments than any other venue in the country.
With every Super Bowl title, Mahomes moves up the list of all-time greats.
When three teams are involved, someone has to be the loser.
Rory McIlroy picked up the 27th win of his PGA Tour career on Sunday afternoon.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the conclusion of the new Champions League format and whether it’s proven better or worse than before. Christian and Alexis then chat with Luis Miguel Echegaray about his new book, “Messi Mania”. Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and discuss some more moves in this transfer window including Neymar’s return home and John Duran’s shock move to Al Nassr.
One high-ranking executive said he'd want to build an offense that best caters to long-term QB success rather than run a Rodgers-tailored offense in Year 1 then require a recalibration of expectations for a makeover in Year 2.
The league is as rich with talent as it has ever been. Someone was bound to get snubbed. But one stands out above the rest.
Straight in, no bounce for McIlroy's ace on the 119-yard 15th hole at Spyglass Hill.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the comments made by Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner about Dodgers' spending this offseason, Junior Caminero’s incredible performance in Game 7 of the LIDOM championship and recap the latest transactions from around the league.
Manning is now Texas' clear No. 1 QB after Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
Check out our draft rankings at the starting pitcher position for 2025 fantasy baseball.
Sanders isn't fazed by the pressure of becoming an NFL quarterback, and having his famous father alongside him throughout his football journey is a big reason why.