Christian Braun with the great assist!
Christian Braun with the great assist!, 02/08/2024
Chiefs assistant Porter Ellett says this Travis Kelce gift remains “one of the top things I’ve ever gotten.”
The veteran Super Bowl broadcaster said a “big something” will happen due to the Las Vegas setting.
The e.l.f. Super Bowl ad features courtroom shenanigans with "Suits" alumni, Judge Judy and Meghan Trainor, directed by Zach Woods.
The mother of Travis Kelce spoke to 'Today' on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11
TORONTO — Oshawa Generals forward Connor Lockhart has been suspended indefinitely by the team and the Ontario Hockey League after it was learned he is under investigation by Durham Regional Police. The league said in a statement Wednesday that Lockhart was being suspended for a "league and team code of conduct matter." The statement said the OHL and the Generals were made aware of the police investigation Tuesday. The league did not detail the nature of the code of conduct breach, and said it wi
It was some pretty vintage play from Spieth.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors tied up some loose ends ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making deals with the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from Utah for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick on Thursday morning. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded from the Raptors to Brooklyn for guard Spencer Dinwiddie — who was immediately waived — early in the afternoon. The
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won a record $19.9 million in salary arbitration on Wednesday when a three-person panel picked his request rather than the Toronto Blue Jays' $18.05 million offer. Scott Buchheit, Walt De Treux and Jeanne Charles made the decision a day after listening to arguments. Players have a 6-2 lead in hearings this year with 10 cases pending. Guerrero topped the previous high awarded from a hearing — the $14 million Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández recei
The major champion lived every golfer's nightmare Thursday morning.
Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers spoke at length about his COVID-19 beliefs on the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience."
NEW YORK — Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment has been fined US$5,000 for interference on Toronto's Jake McCabe after a sequence in Wednesday's game left the Maple Leafs defenceman bloodied. The play occurred in the second period of Toronto's 5-4 victory when Marchment caught McCabe with a late hit after the blueliner reversed the puck along the boards. The Leafs were left fuming after the incident, which wasn't penalized by on-ice officials. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said McCabe requir
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets traded starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors, who are waiving him. The Nets acquired Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young from Toronto, though they waived Young to complete a three-team trade later Thursday with Phoenix and Memphis. Dinwiddie was in his second stint with the Nets, having been acquired from Dallas before last year's trade deadline in the deal for Kyrie Irving. He started 48 games this season, averaging 12.6 point
The couples' two daughters will watch from home with other family members
With the 2024 Super Bowl days away, betting odds paint a clear picture. Here are the latest point spread and Vegas betting odds for the big game.
Notes, conclusions on Dolphins offense
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Bucks landing Patrick Beverley in a trade.
If your team was not willing or able to complete a deal in time for trade deadline, the good news is that the trade deadline is not a roster deadline. Waivings, signings and waiver claims can be made up to and including the last day of the regular ...
Prince Harry returned from a quick solo trip to the U.K. to visit his father on Thursday
While he expected the negative reaction from WWE fans, The Rock called out Cody Rhodes fans, labeling them "Cody crybabies."
There should be no shortage of interest if the Bears decide to trade Justin Fields.