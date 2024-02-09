Christian Braun with the great assist!

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Oshawa Generals forward Connor Lockhart has been suspended indefinitely by the team and the Ontario Hockey League after it was learned he is under investigation by Durham Regional Police. The league said in a statement Wednesday that Lockhart was being suspended for a "league and team code of conduct matter." The statement said the OHL and the Generals were made aware of the police investigation Tuesday. The league did not detail the nature of the code of conduct breach, and said it wi