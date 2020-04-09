Christian Bookstore Provides 'Hygienic Communion' During Coronavirus Pandemic

A Christian bookstore in St Joseph, Michigan, has created “hygienic Communion” sets with single-serve grape juice and individually wrapped Communion wafers in plastic packaging to help local Christians as Holy Week and Easter services were canceled.

In a message posted to Facebook on Maundy Thursday, the day when some Christians commemorate the Last Supper, the store invited people affected by the cancellation of worship services to drive by and collect a kit free of charge on April 9.

In this video, store owner Lorraine Valk wears a mask and gloves as she holds up a miniature serving of juice that she packaged.

“I am being very careful putting them in bags of two, three, four, or five,” Valk says in the video.

“You can just drive by and carefully grab the bag that’s the right size for your family and keep going. No germs will be exchanged and you’ll be able to do Communion hygienically with your family.”

Valk added, “You’ve been a blessing to us over the years, and we hope in some small way we’re a blessing to you. Happy Easter.” Credit: Parable Christian Store of St. Joseph via Storyful