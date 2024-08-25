Christian Bethancourt's RBI single
Christian Bethancourt cuts the Cubs' deficit to 2-1 with an RBI single to right field in the top of the 2nd inning
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
Montana State is an FCS program, but went to New Mexico and defeated the FBS opponent, 35–31, in Week 0.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong showed serious speed in running out an inside-the-park home run
Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State in their Week 0 opener played in Dublin, Ireland. Aidan Birr kicked a 44-yard field goal with no time remaining for the win.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
There were only three seconds left in Friday night's preseason finale between San Francisco and Las Vegas, but the 49ers weren't ready to go home just yet.
Will we see the 2023 winners defend their trophies?
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes continues to make a case for the National League Rookie of the Year award, throwing six scoreless innings Thursday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
The former LSU teammates had to quickly call off a bet over which one would win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
A former Colorado assistant football coach reportedly attempted to raise NIL funding from Saudi Arabia. The efforts were made on his own without the athletic department's endorsement.
Neris was 14 appearances away from securing $9 million for next season with the Cubs.
There doesn’t seem to be any panic in the Guardians’ clubhouse, not even with the two teams behind them breathing down their necks in the AL Central.
Are you willing to live on the wide side with Wembanyama, or are you avoiding any funny fantasy basketball business and sticking with Jokić?
Next stop, Hall of Fame for Joey Votto?
Nebraska fans won't have to wait long to see Dylan Raiola in action.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
Attles played 11 seasons for the Warriors, led them to an NBA championship as a coach and drafted Hall of Famer Chris Mullin as general manager.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
While the Big 12 may not have a consensus top-five or even top-10 team in its ranks, this conference boasts a lot of depth — and a lot of teams that think they can win it and get into the playoff.