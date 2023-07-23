Christ the Redeemer lights up with climate clock

STORY: Climate Emergency Day calls for unified global solutions through synchronized actions to fight climate change.

According to its official website, on Saturday the Climate Clock will tick down below six years for the first time meaning humanity has less than six years to dramatically reduce fossil fuel emissions to stay below 1.5C degrees warming.

At the event, the climate clock countdown was projected over the Christ the Redeemer statue and activists wore shirts calling for governments and corporations to meet the climate deadline.