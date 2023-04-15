Chris Taylor's solo homer (3)

Associated Press

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez was removed from Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after he lost track of how many outs there were and ran into a double play. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch removed Báez in the third, one inning after Báez’s gaffe on the bases. “If you watch the last couple of series, we’ve made a number of mental mistakes, and the one thing we can control is our preparedness and our readiness,” Hinch said after the Tigers' 3-1 victory. “It’s a message to our whole team that we’ve got to clean that up.”