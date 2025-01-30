Chris Paul nails it from behind the arc

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald check in with their fifth mock draft of this cycle, and it's good to be Bryce Young, Dak Prescott and C.J. Stroud.
It's tough for the Yankees when the big, bad Dodgers are outspending them.
Chris Ash worked as a scout for the Jaguars in 2024.
Manchester City nearly crashed out, but came from behind in the second half, and in the end, all European giants reached the knockout rounds of the Champions League.
More than a dozen people were killed after police said a man drove a truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street on New Year's Day.
The Miami Heat aren't the only team worth keeping an eye on as we approach the deadline.
Parsons and the Cowboys are preparing to learn their third defensive system in three seasons, which could further the importance of contract clarity on the unit. Will the Cowboys extend Parsons sooner?
The game has traditionally tipped off at 9:20 p.m. ET.
Viewers stayed glued through the end of the Chiefs' 32-29 victory.
Nate Tice and Matt Harmon recap the AFC & NFC Championships, breaking down the Chiefs win over the Bills and the Eagles blowout of the Commanders.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.
The Super Bowl LIX matchup is officially set: the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.
The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to even get within one win of a Super Bowl three-peat.
Benford was cleared to play on Sunday hours before kickoff after spending the week in concussion protocol.
Defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner topped Alexander Zverev in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, 5-3 in the 2025 Australian Open final, cementing his third career Grand Slam title.
The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
Offensive line coach Chris Strausser has reportedly also been let go.