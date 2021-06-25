Chris Paul is leading on and off the court for the Suns
The star point guard has been the main catalyst for Phoenix's turnaround season.
"The NHL is showing [their] true colours. Gary doesn’t care about anyone but himself. This is absolutely disgusting that the NHL is doing nothing."
Former Mavericks point guard and Hall of Famer Jason Kidd will replace Rick Carlisle as the head coach in Dallas.
The Canadiens have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, providing proof that their GM's visions, ideas, and concept of team was worth seeing through.
The Atlanta Hawks have proven they're not a one-man show and not on some fluke postseason run. This squad is built to win for a long time to come.
For the fallen opponents of the Montreal Canadiens during the 2021 NHL playoffs, the last thing they’ve seen before being put to death is red.
Watson's clubhead went slinging toward the fairway after it hit the ball and Watson still hit the ball over 260 yards.
Canada's Derek Drouin has ended his quest to make the Tokyo Olympic team.
"This was not something that only a few people knew about. The entire training staff, a lot of people knew...This was an open secret.”
Despite some serious challengers, Wimbledon is Djokovic's to lose.
It's an absolute party in Montreal, as the Canadiens are off to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1993.
The Maple Leafs have a vacancy on their coaching staff, and fans have one man on their mind to fill it.
Breaking down the Raptors' options with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
Denmark is excelling at Euro 2020, but this dude carrying a dozen giant beers up a bunch of stairs without spilling a drop is the tournament MVP.
The future of Raptors president Masai Ujiri in Toronto remains uncertain, but with the NBA draft and free agency upcoming, it's still more likely than not the much coveted operations lead stays in Canada.
Booker believed on Tuesday that his nose wasn't broken, "just a little crooked."
The knockout rounds begin on Saturday and the champion will be crowned on July 10.
The NHL's Stanley Cup Final is here and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app. Dates and times are subject to change. The full broadcast schedule for the NHL's Stanley Cup Final, and where you can watch each game, is below: Stanley Cup Final Islanders/Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens (Series tied 0-0) Game 1: Canadiens @ Islanders/Lightning — Monday, June 28 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca) Game 2: Canadiens @ Islanders/Lightning — Wed
NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola struck out 10 straight New York Mets batters Friday, tying a major league record that stood alone for more than five decades. Hall of Fame ace Tom Seaver fanned his final 10 hitters for the Mets in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Shea Stadium on April 22, 1970. That mark for consecutive strikeouts held for 51 years until Nola whiffed Michael Conforto leading off the fourth inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field
Veterans Harry Jones, Nate Hirayama and Ghislaine Landry will lead the Canadian rugby sevens squads at the Tokyo Olympics. The Canadian women won bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Tokyo marks the Canadian men's first Olympic appearance. "We're just super-excited and super-grateful that it is happening and we are here ready to go," Landry said of Tokyo. The Canadian men qualified for the Olympics back in July 2019, going undefeated at the Rugby Americas North Sevens tournament in the Cayman Isl
Canadian forward Gloire Amanda, named the NCAA men's soccer player of the year in May, has signed with SK Austria Klagenfurt in Austria's top tier. "A new challenge. God guide me! … Danke! Danke! Danke!" the 22-year-old from Edmonton said on social media. The Oregon State junior led the NCAA Division 1 ranks in both goals (15) and total points (37) last season. He was named to the All-Pac-12 and All-Far West Region first team as well as the United Soccer Coaches' All-America first team and Top D