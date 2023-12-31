Chris Paul with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Dallas Mavericks
Chris Paul (Golden State Warriors) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Dallas Mavericks, 12/30/2023
Chris Paul (Golden State Warriors) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Dallas Mavericks, 12/30/2023
Dallas Mavericks (18-14, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-16, 11th in the Western Conference)San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Western Conference action Saturday.The Warriors are 11-13 in Western Conference games. Golden State is 2-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.The Mavericks are 13-11 in Western Conference play. Dallas is third in the Western Conference with 14.5
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 25 of his 39 points in the second half in his return to the lineup and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 132-122 on Saturday night. Doncic added 10 assists and eight rebounds after sitting out Thursday night at Minnesota because of soreness in his left quadriceps. Dante Exum scored 19 points to help Dallas improve to 19-14. Josh Green had 18 and Dereck Lively II added 12 points and 14 rebounds. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 25 point
HoopsHype put together some of the best, funniest reactions on NBA Twitter for RJ Barrett, OG Anunoby trade between the Raptors and Knicks.
McGregor hinted last week that he is no closer to a UFC comeback after a two-and-a-half-year absence
One of the best point guards in Heat history, Goran Dragic, has reportedly decided to retire after 15 NBA seasons.
Miami’s Orange Bowl game has been around 90 years. Saturday night’s 63-3 Georgia victory against Florida State was the most embarrassingly lopsided result ever. College football is to blame.
NEW YORK — The Toronto Raptors acquired Canadian RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley from the New York Knicks in exchange for OG Anunoby, a person with knowledge of the deal said Saturday. The Knicks also will acquire Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official. The trade was first reported by ESPN. The Knicks are giving up two of their top offensive players in Barrett, a starting forward from Mis
College players are paid now, which should mean they’re playing when there is a game. Welcome to adulthood.
Though Russell Wilson is contracted to play for the Denver Broncos for five more seasons, the team is starting Jarrett Stidham for its final two games
At the time, "Rampage" Jackson and Michael Bisping "were like brothers," which made the brutal knockout at UFC 100 devastating to watch.
What Dolphins injury report reveals
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown returned from a one-game absence to score 31 points and fed Luke Kornet for the tiebreaking basket as the Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 120-118 on Friday night. After Scottie Barnes tied the game at 116 with a 3-pointer with 47 seconds remaining, Boston found Kornet for a dunk with 32 seconds left. Boston’s lead stood at 119-117 when Barnes drove down the lane but couldn’t finish. Down three after replay determined that a foul occurred before the final horn,
Karolina Muchova, the No. 8 women's tennis player in the world, will not play in the 2024 Australian Open, she announced on Instagram.
"We fought over it a couple of times," the athlete recently said on Peacock's 'Back That Year Up'
As Arch Manning took a seat on a bench near some fellow Texas reserves, he was enveloped by a swarm of media. The 19-year-old Manning, grandson of one former NFL quarterback and nephew of two Super Bowl-winning ones, then proceeded to explain why he envisions remaining at Texas — even if Quinn Ewers, the starting QB against Washington in Monday night's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, decides to come back next season. “Obviously, there’s always rumors, especially nowadays, but I haven’t looked into transferring at all," Manning said Saturday.
The Red Sox sent the 7-time All-Star to Atlanta.
The Jets as a postseason threat? The Chargers pushing for the AFC West crown? After revisiting our NFL preseason predictions, we have some regrets.
The Lions secured their first NFC North title last week, while the Cowboys are in need of some home cooking after another road loss this season.
I was pummeled by fans calling me a stupid moron, a feckless moron and other forms of morons that cannot be shared verbatim in a family newspaper.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Switzerland defeated Norway 6-2 on Saturday to secure a quarterfinal berth at the world junior hockey championship. Simon Meier opened the scoring for Switzerland but Norway took the lead late in the first period after Martin Johnsen and Patrik Dalen scored less than a minute apart. Switzerland scored four times in the second period to pull away. Leo Braillard, Jonas Taibel, Rodwin Dionicio and Thierry Schild found the back of the net. Dionicio tacked on an insurance goal ea