Chris Paul with the great assist!

Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel reached the second-most touchdown passes in NCAA history in the Ducks' win over Illinois.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
The Union selected Trent with the 28th overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges made their home debuts for the Knicks, each scoring 21 points and thrilling a home crowd eager for a great season.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
Paul George will miss the Philadelphia 76ers' first two road games due to a bone bruise in his left knee.
Several Dodgers and Yankees have the opportunity to raise their stock further with their performances in the Fall Classic.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman share their biggest takeaways from the 2024 World Series media day and give their New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game 1 predictions.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
Miami is a perfect 7-0, but the Hurricanes have yet to play a ranked team and have needed every crucial call to break their way to get there.
Midway through his second year, Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado from a 1-11 joke into a team in contention for the College Football Playoff.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
In this week's edition, Charles McDonald hopes you recognize the level at which Lamar Jackson is playing, decides whether 3- and 4-win teams are actually good, and waves goodbye to the 2024 hopes of six others.
Allison's win in the 1971 race had never been officially recognized by NASCAR until Wednesday.
Ravens LB Roquan Smith may owe some money to the NFL if it's determined he used a banned hip-drop tackle on Chris Godwin.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri identifies five players worth trading for in your leagues ahead of Week 8.
Not many QBs through the years were as inaccurate as Richardson has been this season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 8 PPR wide receiver rankings.