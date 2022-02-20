  • Oops!
Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan & Scottie Barnes talk Fred VanVleet

It's been well documented how hard the Toronto Raptors point guard has worked to become an All-Star. A few of his peers discuss his work ethic, leadership and winning mentality.

Video Transcript

CHRIS PAUL: Fred, man-- such a good dude, such a good dude. And it's crazy because-- a lot of these guys I got relationships with because they came to my camp. You know what I mean? I'm always grateful that they take time to even come to camp, and then I get a chance to know them, and I watch games every night.

So Fred is a guy who-- you know, you just say he got it out of the mud. You know what I mean? And still, now, I really respect the guys who get paid and get these deals, and it don't change them.

I done played long enough to see a guy get a big deal and then their game just changed. But free to play the same way every night, and I always respect that.

- [INAUDIBLE]

CHRIS PAUL: First thing I asked Fred when I seen him was-- did he have his family with him? You know what I mean? Because that's the thing, I think, for me over these years-- is the pictures. You all see it. We go to practice. We come here. It's a lot of hustle and bustle. The only way you can remember a lot of this stuff is the photos, which is why I got my son right here with me. You know what I mean?

I know it's all about the fans, but it's about us getting time with our family and spending time with them. So my biggest advice for them is have fun, enjoy, but make sure your family with you.

SCOTTIE BARNES: Fred-- he's a leader of our team, puts our team in place. He's just such a really good guy. He knows what he's doing. You could just see how much hard work and effort he puts into his game and practice, every single day, in practice. That's why it's not really surprising, I would say, for our team to see him here, because we know what he's capable of, and he's just been balling out.

- [INAUDIBLE]

SCOTTIE BARNES: Right? That just shows his character. He's a-- he's a real guy, loving guy. He's-- he's just a great teammate. Saw us stuck, and he let us get on his plane, man. He's a great guy.

DEMAR DEROZAN: Seeing Freddie, I feel like a proud father right now.

- Aw.

DEMAR DEROZAN: I feel old. I remember the first day he came. I remember going to his G League games, D-league games, whatever-- every chance I get. I remember driving out there, watching him play.

And to see him sitting here with the All-Star Jersey and being a father-- you know, it makes me feel old. But at the same time, as a friend, it's something that I'm most-- most proud of, to be able to share relationships and be sitting here, in this moment, with him.

- [INAUDIBLE]

DEMAR DEROZAN: Yeah, it's a testament to him. I told him a year ago. He would tell you. I was the main [AUDIO OUT]

No, I'm not [INAUDIBLE] I told him, you're going to get it. Don't worry about it. Don't-- don't-- I told him that over and over. I told him two months ago that he was going to be an All-Star.

So for me, it's not surprising, because I see-- I see it in him. I know how hard he worked. I know what he do in a game. I know his impact to the game. And you know, it's right that he's sitting here.

- [INAUDIBLE]

DEMAR DEROZAN: No, I think my pause will come after this season, where you just lie down and reevaluate the last eight months of anything. That's how I kind of look at it. I try to be the person who lives in the moment and just keep going, whether it's good or bad. And not letting them get me down or get me too hot, and just keep going.

