Chris Paul with an assist vs the Atlanta Hawks

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Matt Murray on injured reserve, the club announced Thursday. The 28-year-old was nursing an ankle problem late last month, but was scheduled to start Jan. 27 against the Ottawa Senators before being made a late scratch. Murray also missed time early in the schedule with a groin injury. The two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins is 11-5-2 this season with a .911 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average. Toronto, wh