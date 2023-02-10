Chris Paul with an assist vs the Atlanta Hawks

"We haven't spoken since that night," Barkley said during a recent podcast appearance
ESPN's Jalen Rose did not mince words over Davis' "jealous" response to James' milestone.
LeBron James posed with daughter Zhuri and sons Bryce and Bronny after one of the biggest moments in his career on Tuesday night
The pair, who have been together since high school, officially tied the knot in 2013
The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster move, league sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports.
‘You could have just… not tweeted it,’ the actor wrote on Twitter
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers trading Patrick Beverley to the Magic for Mo Bamba.
In Kyrie Irving's mind, setting ablaze the fabric of the Nets was beyond his control. In reality, Brooklyn's gravest mistake was holding Irving accountable.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar told Shaquille O'Neal he was on his side despite concerns the former Lakers captain never gave O'Neal advice during his career.
LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers superstar could break the record as soon as Tuesday.
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Matt Murray on injured reserve, the club announced Thursday. The 28-year-old was nursing an ankle problem late last month, but was scheduled to start Jan. 27 against the Ottawa Senators before being made a late scratch. Murray also missed time early in the schedule with a groin injury. The two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins is 11-5-2 this season with a .911 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average. Toronto, wh
Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said he isn't interested in mortgaging the future for a rental.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
The European Super League backers have revealed that they want to launch a new version of the project that crashed two years ago: a multi-division competition of 60 to 80 teams with no permanent members, and a minimum of 14 games per club, per season.
Tom Brady had his son stand back-to-back with his former New England Patriots teammate, Julian Edelman, to show the height difference between the two
“LeBron has the best memory ever,” Channing Frye, a former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, told Yahoo Sports.
The exchange came after the UFC president briefly forgot the Russian’s name at a news conference
The Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook to Utah in three-team deal that sends Mike Conley to Minnesota and former No. 2 pick D'Angelo Russell to L.A.
Colorado Buffaloes coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders says no one will come close to Tom Brady's record 7 Super Bowl rings.