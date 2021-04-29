Chris Paul with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers
The Ottawa Senators moved out of the North Division basement in style Wednesday, with Brady Tkachuk leading the way in a convincing win over the Canucks.
Harper's HBP was just the start of a dramatic sixth inning between the Phillies and Cardinals.
Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft is nearly complete.
He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.
The reigning NL MVP is no match for Anthony Rizzo, apparently.
The Canadiens announced Wednesday that the high-profile winger will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.
Amid an offseason of public silence, Seahawks brass faced questions Wednesday about the drama surrounding their franchise quarterback.
According to Erving, LeBron isn't on his first or second team and the Hall of Famer explains why.
Once again, the 76ers are widely expected to be leading the charge for Kyle Lowry this summer.
It's an honest mistake, but TNT will need to quickly figure out who the NHL's best player is, and soon.
Butler also said that Lowry is his favorite player to compete against.
The secondary scoring is there, but David Pastrnak’s uneven season and the lackluster performances in the bottom six have held the Bruins back.
A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.
LOS ANGELES — Cam Fowler scored with 1:01 remaining and the Anaheim Ducks ended a five-game losing streak by defeating the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Wednesday night. Sam Carrick and Sam Steel also scored and John Gibson made 28 saves for the Ducks. Gabriel Vilardi and Adrian Kempe had a goal for the Kings, who have lost three of four. Cal Petersen made 19 saves. Fowler scored on a wrist shot at 18:59 of the third period to cap a rally after falling behind 2-0 in the second. The Ducks scored twice in a 3:42 span late in the second tie the score. Carrick beat Petersen between his legs to get Anaheim on the board at 12:53, and Steel made it 2-all at 16:35 after being set up by Rickard Rakell’s clever pass from behind the net. The loss left the Kings eight points behind St. Louis for the final playoff spot in the West Division despite getting two goals on special teams. After seeing their power play regress over the past month, it was that unit that gave the Kings a 1-0 lead 4:50 into the second period. Vilardi cleaned up Adrian Kempe’s rebound for his third goal with the man-advantage. Los Angeles had been in a 3-for-46 slump on the power play over its previous 16 games. It was also a much-needed goal for Vilardi, who hadn’t scored since March 3 against Arizona. The 2017 first-round pick had seen his playing time decrease over the second half of the season and even been scratched for two games. The Kings made it 2-0 after Gibson came out of his crease to play the puck at the same time as Fowler. That left//// Kempe with an easy flick into an open net at 11:15 of the middle period. GONE FISHING Anaheim was officially eliminated from post-season contention when St. Louis defeated Minnesota 4-3 earlier on Wednesday. It is the third time in franchise history the Ducks have not made the playoffs in three straight seasons, along with their first three seasons in the league in 1993-1996 and again in 1999-2002. TOUTED DEBUT Kings centre Quinton Byfield, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, made his NHL debut. He had four shots and won 8 of 12 face-offs in 17:21, but couldn’t convert two shots from close range against Gibson in the third period. UP NEXT The Ducks and Kings will play again in Anaheim on Friday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. — Felipe More scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time to pull the Portland Timbers into a 1-1 draw with Club America on Wednesday night in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal. Club America, which is second to Cruz Azul in Liga MX, took the lead on Roger Martinez's penalty kick in first-half stoppage time. Portland peppered Club America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with a flurry of second-half shots, especially in the final 20 minutes, but was unable to break through until Mora's penalty. The Timbers were among an unprecedented five Major League Soccer teams in the quarterfinals of the tournament. CONCACAF is the confederation for North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Club America has won the event twice in the past decade and has seven titles overall. Clubs from Mexico have won the tournament every year since 2008. The teams meet for the second leg next Wednesday at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The winner will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Atlanta United and the Philadelphia Union. The Timbers were missing two top playmakers, Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastian Blanco, because of injuries. Ebobisse could be back for the second leg. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday: ___ HEADS UP Phillies star Bryce Harper says he's feeling fine after being hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball Wednesday. Harper was drilled in the left cheek by Cardinals left-hander Génesis Cabrera’s first pitch in the sixth inning of a 5-3 victory. The All-Star slugger picked himself up and walked off the field, blood dripping from a cut on the side of his nose. “Everything feels good,” Harper said in a video he posted to Instagram. He said he got a CT scan and other testing and “Everything came back good.” He appeared to have only minor swelling and bruising in the video he sent to social media. Philadelphia is slated to wrap up a four-game series in St. Louis. NATIONAL POWERS The Dodgers and Brewers begin a four-game set between NL division leaders in Milwaukee. NL West-leading Los Angeles swept the Brewers in a first-round post-season series last year en route to a World Series title and also knocked out Milwaukee in the 2018 NL Championship Series. Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer (3-0, 2.53) will start the opener for the Dodgers against Eric Lauer, making his season debut for the NL Central leaders. WELCOME BACK Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan is set for his first regular season appearance after making his big league debut during last year’s post-season. Among the top prospects in Tampa Bay’s loaded farm system, McClanahan will start against Oakland a day after his 24th birthday. He allowed four earned runs in 4 1/3 relief innings in the 2020 playoffs for the AL champions. Prior to that, he’d made just four starts above Class A. TAKE TWO The Tigers and White Sox are slated for a straight doubleheader after their game Wednesday night was postponed by rain. Detroit right-hander Casey Mize and Chicago left-hander Carlos Rodón were pushed back to pitch in the first game Thursday while left-hander Matthew Boyd and right-hander Dylan Cease will start in the second game. FRESH START Martín Pérez tries to keep up an unexpected trend -- dominant starting pitching from the Red Sox. Garrett Richards pitched seven one-run innings against the Mets on Tuesday, and Nick Pivetta followed with five scoreless to start against New York on Wednesday. Boston’s starting pitchers have a 4.09 ERA this season, way down from their 5.34 mark in 2020, which was third worst in the AL. Pérez (0-1, 5.71) is scheduled to face the Rangers -- his old club -- in the opener of a four-game series. Texas right-hander Kyle Gibson (2-0, 2.30) has allowed one earned run or fewer in his past four starts. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB The Associated Press
PHOENIX — Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker added 21 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-101 on Wednesday night to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. The Suns finally figured out a way to beat the Clippers, who won the first two games of the season series. Phoenix didn’t trail the entire game but needed a fourth-quarter push to turn back a Los Angeles rally. The Suns took an 86-80 lead into the final quarter. The Clippers pulled within 93-92 midway though the fourth but Paul scored three consecutive tough baskets to give Phoenix some space. The 35-year-old Paul shot 10 of 15 from the field and dished 10 assists. Paul George led the Clippers with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Marcus Morris Sr. added 16 points. 76ERS 127, HAWKS 83 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Curry scored 20 points, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid each added 17 and Philadelphia built a big early lead and cruised past Atlanta to clinch an Eastern Conference playoff berth. Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz scored 12 apiece and Tyrese Maxey added 11 for the Sixers, who became the second team in the Eastern Conference to secure a post-season spot. The Sixers are currently second in the East, a game behind Brooklyn and 2 1/2 games ahead of third-place Milwaukee with 10 games to play. Atlanta was missing star guard Trae Young, who missed his fourth game since spraining his left ankle on April 21 against New York. John Collins scored 21 points and Solomon Hill added 14 for Atlanta. WIZARDS 116, LAKERS 107 WASHINGTON (AP) — NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal scored 27 points and Russell Westbrook posted his 13th triple-double in April, helping Washington beat the Lakers. Los Angeles lost for the fourth time in five games. The Lakers are 8-12 without LeBron James as he sits out with an ankle injury. Westbrook finished with 18 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists. That extends his NBA record for most triple-doubles in a month and gives him 30 for the season and 176 for his career, just five away from Oscar Robertson’s career mark. Anthony Davis scored 26 points for the Lakers. HEAT 116, SPURS 111 MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra got a milestone win, Jimmy Butler scored 29 points, Bam Adebayo scored 21 and Miami went on a 17-0 run in the second half before hanging on late to beat San Antonio. It was the 600th regular-season win for Spoelstra, making him the 27th coach in NBA history to win that many and just the sixth coach to do so with one franchise. Adebayo added 11 rebounds for Miami, which got 18 points from three players — Kendrick Nunn, plus reserves Goran Dragic and Dewayne Dedmon. Dejounte Murray had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for the Spurs, who were without starting guard Derrick White, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with a sprained ankle. DeMar DeRozan scored 20 for the Spurs, who got 18 from Lonnie Walker IV, 13 from Rudy Gay and 11 from Devin Vassell. MAGIC 109, CAVALIERS 104 CLEVELAND (AP) — Cole Anthony made the tiebreaking layup with 45 seconds left, and Orlando squandered a 23-point lead before edging Cleveland and snapping a six-game losing streak. Gary Harris had 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Orlando, which won for the second time in 14 games and pulled into a tie with Detroit for the worst record in the East. Chuma Okeke had 18 points before exiting with a twisted ankle. Kevin Love missed his first eight shots, seven of them 3-pointers, and finished with six points on 2 of 11 from the field. He added 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Darius Garland scored 25 points in the Cavaliers’ fourth straight loss, while Cedi Osman had 19 points and Jarrett Allen added 17 points and 13 rebounds. CELTICS 120, HORNETS 111 BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 38 points, Jayson Tatum added 35, and Boston rebounded from an embarrassing loss a night earlier with a win over Charlotte. Tristan Thompson chipped in with 12 points and 13 rebounds for Boston, which had lost four of its last five following a six-game winning streak. Devonte’ Graham led Charlotte with 25 points, and P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges each had 19. Hornets’ leading scorer Terry Rozier was held to 15 points on 4-for-18 shooting, collecting nine in the final quarter. KNICKS 113, BULLS 94 NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 34 points and New York beat Chicago for its 10th win in 11 games. RJ Barrett added 22 points as New York bounced back from its loss to Phoenix that snapped a nine-game winning streak. Immanuel Quickley and Reggie Bullock each scored 13 points as the Knicks regained sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 18 rebounds for Chicago. Lauri Markkanen added 14 points, while Colby White and Garrett Temple each had 12. TRAIL BLAZERS 130, GRIZZLIES 109 NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — CJ McCollum had 26 points and six assists, and Norman Powell added 24 points, helping Portland solidify its hold on seventh place in the West with a victory over Memphis. Damian Lillard finished with 23 points and Carmelo Anthony scored 18 as Portland moved two games ahead of Memphis and San Antonio. Jonas Valancuinas led Memphis with 19 points, and Dillon Brooks had 18. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 points and Ja Morant added 10 points and eight assists as the Grizzlies lost their second straight. NUGGETS 114, PELICANS 112 DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and blocked Zion Williamson’s shot from behind with 2.2 seconds remaining as Denver held off New Orleans. Michael Porter Jr. added 28 points and Facundo Campazzo made three critical 3-pointers down the stretch on his way to a career-high 19 points. Aaron Gordon contributed 10 points while also keeping close tabs on Williamson in a game in which the Nuggets never trailed. Denver improved to 7-1 since Jamal Murray was lost for the season with a torn ACL. Brandon Ingram scored 27 points, and Lonzo Ball recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. Williamson had 21 points and two rebounds. JAZZ 154, KINGS 105 SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points, Utah made 24 3-pointers, and the short-handed Jazz bounced back from consecutive losses and set a franchise scoring record in a win over Sacramento. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points and Georges Niang scored 19 with five 3s for Utah. Utah’s previous record for points in a game was 153, set in 1977-78 when the franchise was in New Orleans. Buddy Hield had 18 points and seven assists for Sacramento. The Kings’ fading post-season hopes took another blow with their 12th loss in 15 games. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
