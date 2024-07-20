Chris Livingston rises up and throws it down
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
Once again struggling at a major, Tiger Woods summons up all the old familiar questions.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby live on the field from Globe Life Field in Texas.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
Rookie DaRon Holmes II's season is already reportedly over after sustaining an Achillies injury during Friday's NBA Summer League play.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens is here to help your roster with these nine waiver wire adds ahead of the All-Star break.
Our summer 'Flip the Script' series rolls on with one of the most anticipated episodes yet. Who is this year's Puka Nacua: A dark horse rookie WR that becomes a must have in fantasy. Fantasy Pro's Derek Brown joins Matt Harmon to identify the deep sleeper rookie WRs that are in ideal situations that could make them instant impact fantasy rookies in 2024 and beyond.
The tennis legend and her sister also had something to say about ESPN's Pat McAfee.