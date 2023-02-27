Chris Kirk wins Honda Classic

Associated Press

American Lilia Vu rode a hot putter to claim her maiden LPGA crown with a one-shot victory over home favorite Natthakritta Vongtaveelap at the LPGA Thailand on Sunday. Trailing the local rookie by six strokes at the start of the day, 25-year-old Vu unleashed eight impressive birdies, including five straight from the eighth hole to end her campaign with an immaculate round of 8-under 64 for a 22-under 266 total at Siam Country Club Old Course. Vu became the third American to triumph in the event after Lexi Thompson in 2016 and Jessica Korda in 2018.