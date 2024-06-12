Chris Jones discusses his desire to retire at same time as Travis Kelce
Kansa City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones discusses his desire to retire at same time as tight end Travis Kelce.
Kansa City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones discusses his desire to retire at same time as tight end Travis Kelce.
There's little if anything left for Kelce to accomplish on the football field. At the same time, there's a lot for him to walk away from.
Owner Jeffrey Lurie is reportedly selling a minority stake in the Eagles, and Jason Kelce is interested.
Graham sets sail in July 2025 for the 1,000 kilometer journey that he hopes will set a world record.
Nate Tice joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to discuss the return of the NCAA video football game and how it will stack up against Madden, plus mailbag questions.
With every participating team having released their set, let's rank and grade them all.
“There's a bit of fear that it's all ending. It's always there.”
One of the most important figures in NBA history, West never hesitated to pass along knowledge.
On today's episode, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab unpack one big question for every AFC team heading into the 2024 NFL season.
The European Championships and Copa América, featuring 40 of the top national teams, will likely determine this year's Ballon d'Or winner amid the most open competition for the title of world's best soccer player in years.
Here’s how the Copa América field stacks up with kickoff approaching.
The Boston Celtics on Tuesday announced a new injury to one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porziņģis — "a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg."
The United States Golf Association paid tribute to the late golfer, who had earned his way into the U.S. Open
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley turning down the opportunity to coach the Los Angeles Lakers, and Caitlin Clark being snubbed for the Olympics.
The USWNT forward and two-time Women's World Cup winner finally returns to the pitch after a long recovery.
If Mike Tomlin makes it to the end of this contract extension, he'll have coached the Steelers for 21 years.
Business is booming for the WNBA.
The weekend's best in golf featured the untouchable Scottie Scheffler, a controversial DQ, and the wildest St. Andrews shot ever
Ava Jones and her family were hit by an allegedly impaired driver two days after she committed to the Hawkeyes.
You never know what you're going to see in a UFC bout.
Thompson was drafted in the fifth round in 2023 out of Stephen F. Austin.