Chris Hemsworth wishes wife Elsa Pataky a happy birthday with sweet photos
Chris Hemsworth found a sentimental way to honor Elsa Pataky on her special day.
At the 149th Open Championship, Collin Morikawa kept Jordan Spieth at bay to win his second major of his young career.
Gabriel Landeskog, Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price lead a list of intriguing players exposed to the Seattle Kraken ahead this week's expansion draft.
Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.
Jordan Spieth finished second in the Open Championship, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if he'd drained some easy putts.
A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly.
The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp next week.
Lionel Messi's photo with the Copa America trophy earned more than 20 million likes.
In the chaos after a shooting outside the ballpark, players packed fans into the dugout 'like sardines."
The American tennis sensation announced the news on social media.
McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.
The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.
Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.
Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.
The NBA Finals are not done.
Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek refreshes her first five picks for this year’s selections with draft night just over a week away.
A diver's chamois cloth, or shammy, serves an important purpose, but athletes don't always look where they're tossing their towels before they launch from the springboard or platform. During competition warmups, when athletes are getting out of the pool, climbing the ladders and waiting their turn on the boards, wet cloths falling from a height onto heads and hands below are an occupational hazard. "A couple times a week maybe, but usually more in competitions because there's so many people," sa
COVID came for the U.S.'s beloved gymnasts. And it’s coming for the entire Olympics.
TOKYO — A third athlete at the Olympic Village in Tokyo has tested positive for COVID-19, with the Czech Republic team reporting the case Monday of a beach volleyball player who could miss his first game. The positive case of an American gymnast, who was not identified and is an alternate on the women's team, also was confirmed by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Olympic champion Simone Biles was not affected by the result, nor were any of the other gold medal favourites on th
The opening follows the launch of Wilson’s first ever sportswear line earlier this summer.
When Team Canada enters a near-empty Olympic Stadium to officially kick off Tokyo 2020 on Friday, it will be led by Miranda Ayim and Nathan Hirayama. The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Monday that Ayim, a basketball player, and Hirayama, a member of the men's rugby sevens squad, are the country's flag-bearers for the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony. Ayim and Hirayama mark Canada's first duo from different sports to earn the honour after the International Olympic Committee made an amendment in