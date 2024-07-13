Chris Flexen K's four
Chris Flexen strikes out four Pirates over his six innings of work in his start against Pittsburgh
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
The Rookie of the Year race between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is shaping up to be an all-timer.
The women's tournament will also continue to have first- and second-round games at the home venues of the top 16 seeds.
The Steelers are coming off a playoff season, with a new look at QB.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about who should be the starting pitchers for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the Reds getting an impact from Rece Hinds, the Mets making a trade and the Boston Red Sox having a door of opportunity.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss Team USA losing Kawhi Leonard and adding Derrick White, vibe check another bad offseason for the Miami Heat and preview the 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Belichick will also be part of "The Pat McAfee Show" and the "ManningCast" during the 2024 season.
"This is inexcusable."
The two-time MVP had one of the best games of her career and continues to lead the Aces back into championship contention.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
In today’s edition: Cooper Flagg puts on a show, the last Americans standing, from the campaign trail to the mound, and more.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
Dan Hurley chose UConn over the NBA, and UConn is rewarding him handsomely.
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.