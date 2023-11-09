Chris Eubank teaches Jeremy Vine how to box live on TV

The Canadian Press

SEVILLE, Spain — Captain Heidi el Tabakh rolled the dice by going with youth over experience in Canada's opening singles match against Spain at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The gamble paid off Wednesday as unheralded rookie Marina Stakusic delivered an emphatic 6-3, 6-1 upset win over Rebeka Masarova for the biggest victory of her young career. "I just tried to have great energy from the beginning and just show that I belong here," Stakusic said in an on-court interview. "I'm very happy with