Chris Ellis' five no-hit frames
Chris Ellis no-hits the Yankees across five dominant innings of work, collecting a pair of strikeouts in the process
Day 5 of the US Open saw some huge upsets. Which favorites will fall during Day 6?
Kawhi Leonard only needed a couple of seconds to steal the show in Drake's new vid.
A six-run rally in the eighth, including a grand slam from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., highlighted Toronto's ridiculous comeback win over the A's on Friday.
18-year-old Leylah Fernandez pulled off a huge upset on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Rene Fasel barely had time for a sigh of relief about the agreement to send NHL players to Beijing before his mind wandered to what's next for hockey at the Olympics. “There is a lot of work to come,” the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation said. “It's not over yet.” Most of the work is a waiting game with the hope that the NHL returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2014. The league and Players' Association can withdraw if the pandemic circumstances worsen. Fasel told
After a long battle between the IOC, the IIHF, the NHL, and the NHLPA, the league's players will be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Bill Belichick was incorrect when he said a "high number" of vaccinated players were testing positive for COVID-19.
Patrick Mahomes is clearly the NFL's best player. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you want him on your fantasy football team.
The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of new protocols for the upcoming season.
Tuesday's roster cutdowns had little impact on the league-wide vaccination rate.
Witherspoon has boasted that he's the NFL's best corner when healthy. The problem? He's had a lot of injuries.
Drake's total absorption of the 2021 NBA Champion is causing a stir on social media.
The OHL has suspended Logan Mailloux after he was charged with defamation and criminal photography.
Toronto's playoff hopes haven't been completely extinguished but it's that time of the season when we consider which Blue Jay is the team's MVP.
The Premier League season is three weeks old and already filled with drama and the top and bottom of the table.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Canada rallied from a 14-10 halftime deficit to defeat the U.S. Eagles 34-21 on Saturday and take a healthy lead after the first leg of their Rugby World Cup qualifying series. The teams meet again next Saturday in Glendale, Colo. The aggregate winner moves on to face No. 17 Uruguay in early October to determine who slots into Pool A at France 2023 with No. 2 New Zealand, No. 5 France, No. 14 Italy and Africa 1. The loser will meet No. 28 Chile to determine who progresses to t
Tunch Ilkin, a Turkish-born, two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers who went on to become a beloved member of the organization's broadcast team, has died. He was 63. The Steelers confirmed Ilkin's passing on Saturday. Ilkin, who revealed last fall he was fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease), was hospitalized recently with pneumonia. Ilkin announced in July that he was stepping away from his radio analyst duties to focus on his trea
Junior Hoilett was 25 when he committed to play for Canada. Now 31, the attacking midfielder has become a fan favourite and important part of John Herdman's team. Hoilett helped turn the tide in Thursday's 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with 63rd-ranked Honduras, introduced at halftime with Canada down 1-0. The veteran from Brampton, Ont., after a rapid-fire surge down the field featuring goalkeeper Milan Borjan, Richie Laryea and Alphonso Davies, drew the penalty that led to Cyle Larin's game-ty