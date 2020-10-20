Chris Cuomo on Trump's recent attack: 'I’m sure you do want me to get sick again'

Hours after President Trump mocked him at a rally in Arizona, Chris Cuomo got the chance to respond. At the rally, Trump railed against CNN for their coverage of COVID-19, asserting that they report on it too much and people are tired of hearing about it, before moving on to Cuomo, questioning if he really had COVID-19 earlier this year. Trump then wondered aloud if Cuomo would get sick again, though it’s not yet known whether or not someone who has had it can get it again. “I’m sure you do want me to get sick again,” Cuomo responded, “but all I wanted was for you to get well. And I [don’t] want others to suffer because I take no joy in other people’s pain, and neither should you.”