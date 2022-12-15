Chris Boucher: Kyle Lowry is teammate I miss the most

Chris Boucher says ex-Raptor Kyle Lowry is the teammate he misses the most, due to the competitive nature of Toronto's former back-court general.

- Which former Raptor that you played with do you miss the most?

CHRIS BOUCHER: Kyle Lowry.

- Aw.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Yeah, that was an easy one. Yeah. I think he gave me the most assists I ever had in my career.

- That's it.

CHRIS BOUCHER: He would just find me. All you have to do is [? roll, ?] and he'll just find you. Like it was so easy.

- I want to piggyback off of that question for a bit. So you said, Kyle Lowry. Forget about basketball for a second. What is it about the man, him, that you miss the most?

CHRIS BOUCHER: That dog, man, like just like-- I felt like we were never out of a game really. You know what I'm saying? Like you would just snap out of it then like what they say, what [? Jack ?] said, poke the bear. As soon as you did that, it was over. Like things was just changing. Referee ain't calling fouls for us now. You know, like layup, the ball just bounced four times and just goes in.

[LAUGHTER]

We need a-- we need a lot more of that, you know?

- I feel you.

CHRIS BOUCHER: I think Fred is doing a really good job. And honestly, he's figuring it out. But he's going to get to that point, too. And like I said, it's going to be dangerous.

- This time.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Yes.

